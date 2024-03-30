Is the “dream job” beckoning for Ralf Ragnick at Bayern Munich?

Out with one candidate, in with another?

Ralf Rangnick is the latest candidate to be linked to replacing Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. It seems an awkward fit; Rangnick has acted as more of a general manager than a coach in recent jobs and his last stint as coach over at Manchester United did not end well for all involved. However, it seems that Rangnick would not need convincing to don his coaching hat again, as the Bayern job is “one of Ralf’s lifelong dreams”.

That is according to a supposed Rangnick “confidant”, as a report from Martin Volkmar, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, describes it. The reports goes on to detail how Bayern’s hierarchy not only rate him highly, but that sporting director Christoph Freund and Bayern Campus manager Jochen Sauer have a great relationship with Rangnick.

Is that enough? Does that mean that, perhaps, Rangnick will succeed in Munich? He is, after all, one of the greatest footballing minds Germany has witnessed in the last decade. Should his lacking CV as coach in recent years be enough to put Bayern off? With Xabi Alonso off the table, perhaps the Bavarian giants have little choice.

