Max Eberl excited for Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, still believes in chances for Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl still has his eyes on a Bundesliga title.

“Yes! if I didn’t, I would be in the wrong place. Of course it’s ten points and eight games. But Leverkusen hasn’t lost a game yet. If it happens, then they have to deal with it differently. We can only do our part: keep the pressure up and win games,” Eberl told Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

To ensure that his club even has a chance to challenge for the league crown, Eberl needs a win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday. It will be the first edition of this match with Eberl manning an executive in position in Bavaria.

“Dortmund was the last German champion before FC Bayern’s great run. For years, these two teams have dominated the Bundesliga and are always represented in the Champions League. Now Leverkusen are joining them. This year they are doing outstandingly. But Bayern against Dortmund, that is the German Klassiker. I am really looking forward to it,” Eberl said. “A lot is at stake. We want to keep the pressure on Leverkusen high. If Leverkusen show a weakness, then we want to be there. We want to get into good form for the important games against Arsenal. For Borussia Dortmund, it’s about the Champions League. For both clubs, a lot is at stake. But this time it’s not about the title. Nevertheless, this game is still electrifying.”

