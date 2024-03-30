Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Gamethread and Live Blog

Der Klassiker is usually a bigger deal than this. For the last fifteen years, either Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund have won a the Bundesliga title in the end. Now though, neither team is doing that great.

Thomas Tuchel needs a win to keep up with Bayer Leverkusen, but the prospects of winning the league dwindle with each passing matchday. Edin Terzic and BVB, meanwhile, will just be happy to be included in next year’s Champions League. Neither team want to lose this game, but you can admit that it’s not a high-stakes clash like in previous years.

With that in mind, could we see some rotation? On Bayern’s end, several players just came back from international duty. Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, and Aleksandar Pavlović all come into this game doubtful due to injuries and illness. Meanwhile, others like Jamal Musiala, have simply been playing a lot of football recently.

It’s up to the coach to make the appropriate calculations and judge their impact on the game. Given that Thomas Tuchel wants his team to build its winning form, you can only imagine what he’ll pick.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

