Raphaël Guerreiro says Bayern Munich won’t lose hope ahead of Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich star Raphaël Guerreiro transferred over from Borussia Dortmund prior to this season and was probably expecting to snare a trophy or two.

Things probably will not work out that way.

“We have shown we are capable of producing good results [but] there have been some difficult games recently too. We have to make sure we continue to build our confidence, as we did [in the 8-1 win] against Mainz. We didn’t let up in that game, we kept pushing forward in order to score more goals. We need to make sure we do that in every match and also ensure we don’t lose hope, even though we are ten points behind [league leaders] Bayer Leverkusen,” Guerreiro told Bundesliga.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have advanced to the next round of the Champions League; that’s the trophy we want to get this season. We are ten points behind in the league [but] we will remain focused on ourselves and ensure we win every single match. And then we’ll see what Leverkusen do. The key thing is to remain focussed on ourselves and our job out on the pitch.”

One teammate who has really impressed Guerreiro is striker Harry Kane.

“To be honest, I didn’t really know about his style of play before he arrived at the club. I thought perhaps he might just stay up top and wait for chances to score. But he offers a lot more than that. He can link the play, he protects the ball well,” Guerreiro said. “When I was injured, I watched all the games and I really saw what a great striker he is. He is the type of striker that I really like. He really helps the team out in difficult moments by protecting the ball and by winning fouls. He is not just an important goal scorer for us, he also makes a lot of key passes. He creates a lot of opportunities for his teammates. For example, that pass for Jamal in our game against Darmstadt was exceptional. So he is definitely one of the best strikers.”

Guerreiro emphasized that having Kane back to face Borussia Dortmund is a major boost.

“He is a very, very important part of the team. He has shown that this season. When he struggles, we all struggle. He needs to maintain his level until the end of the season so we can achieve our aims as a team,” Guerreiro said. “I’m very excited about the game. I missed the first match against Dortmund with an injury but I hope to be available for this one. I should be. It’s a very important match for me personally as Dortmund was a big part of my life. I had some amazing moments there as well as some tough ones. Today, I’m very happy in Munich so I will give my all for Bayern.”

“It’s still a very big game that everyone wants to watch. When I was at Dortmund, we used to look forward to this fixture all year, and it was typically a bad experience for us whenever we played at the Allianz Arena. I hope we continue in the same way this time and Bayern get a good result.”

Finally, Guerreiro admitted that he will be in touch with some of his ex-mates prior to the match.

“Yes, I will send Marco [Reus] a message before the game, for sure. I am still in touch with a number of the Dortmund players and will catch up with them afterwards in the changing room. But on the pitch, we will remain fully concentrated,” Guerreiro said.

