Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich annoyed having to look up the table at Bayer Leverkusen

For Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, not winning the Bundesliga will be a new experience.

Since joining the club in 2015, Kimmich has known nothing except finishing the season with beer showers and the Meisterschale. This season, however, it will most likely end differently and Kimmich is not a fan.

”Very, absolutely. When you start the season with FC Bayern, you want to become champion. But I also have to say that Bayer Leverkusen are having an outstanding season. We’re not doing great ourselves, but we’re not completely bad either. But Leverkusen are consistent and were there when we were not. That’s annoying. But you also have to acknowledge that,” Kimmich told Welt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “There are still points up for grabs - we haven’t written them off yet. But of course we see that they [Leverkusen] are on a run. We go into every game to win. We can’t influence what Leverkusen do.”

While the Bundesliga is likely out of reach, Kimmich could still help the club mount a challenge for the Champions League crown. Maybe that would help ease the sting of losing the league...maybe not, but Kimmich would undoubtedly love to walk away with some hardware at the end of this campaign.

