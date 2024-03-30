Living in the here and now: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich not worried about his future

The future of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich seems to be a bit in question at the moment.

However, Kimmich is not even thinking about his contract. He seems to have enough on his plate with sharpening up his skills at right-back, making one last run at a trophy for this season with the Bavarians in the Champions League, and preparing for the EUROs.

So, yeah, he is living in the moment.

“For me the situation is very clear. I still have over a year left on my contract, so I’m relaxed about it. As of now it is still unclear who will be our new coach from summer. It is of course very interesting and important to know who it will be. My first priority now is to make the season as positive as possible, in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League. Then comes the EUROs. These are the things that matter,” Kimmich told Welt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

At some point, though, Kimmich is going to have address his future and fans will be eager to see if will remain in Germany or if he will seek to prove his mettle abroad with one of the five clubs that he has been linked with (Manchester City, Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona).

