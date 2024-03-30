Matthijs de Ligt grounded and enjoying life at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt has had a resurgence of late and is enjoying his time in Germany.

The Dutchman’s return to the starting XI has him feeling good about where things stand.

“I’ve started 10 of the past 12 matches. And I feel like I’m getting fitter and better, which is a very good feeling. I started the season with an injury and that is of course always very annoying. I needed time to come back and then I also suffered a knee injury. As a result, I missed a lot of matches and at a club like Bayern Munich you have to deal with a lot of competition with international players,” De Ligt told Voetbal International (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

This season, though, not everything has been easy for De Ligt. Rumored to be in Thomas Tuchel’s doghouse before regaining his starting role, rumors started to swirl that a transfer could be in order.

De Ligt insisted that was not the case.

“I think that mainly has to do with the expectations from outside. When I don’t play, then a link is immediately made saying that I would not be happy and would want to leave. Of course, there have also been matches that I would have liked to play, but I really have no reason to complain. I’m still having a great time at Bayern Munich and have been playing again lately. I never let rumors get to my head because I know what the reality is,” De Ligt said.