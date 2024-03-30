 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge not putting stock in recent streak, wants patience in coaching search

By R.I.P. London Teams
Sepp Maier’s 80th Birthday Special Exhibition Opening Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have gone 16-3 in their last three games: 3-0 vs Lazio in the Champions League and beat both Mainz and Darmstadt in the Bundesliga 8-1 and 5-2 respectively. While a winning streak is a good thing, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says people should not indulge too much in those wins — which came against relatively tame teams — and instead build on it properly:

“We should approach this development in a relaxed and serious manner. We played against Lazio – not a top team in Europe at the moment. We won 8-1 against the third-from-bottom team in the Bundesliga and now we also won 5-2 against the bottom-placed team in Darmstadt. We shouldn’t switch from lethargy to euphoria now. We should ensure that we become stable. We haven’t been like that in large parts of the season so far. We have to bring our best form into the two big games that await us against Arsenal,” Rummenigge told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

“Kalle” also said that the search for Thomas Tuchel’s successor should not be rushed, and that Max Eberl and Jan-Christian Dreesen will get to it in due course. “We have no pressure at all,” Rummenigge said. “We’re on schedule. We already thought about it when making the decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. Things are now clarified and decided. Now Max Eberl and Jan-Christian Dreesen will conduct the discussions calmly. Uli Hoeneß and I will provide advice.”

