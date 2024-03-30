Despite recent benching, Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano is not contemplating a transfer

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano was in the middle of a pretty solid season, before a couple of reckless moments derailed his campaign.

Once an unquestioned starter, Upamecano now is battling to get back onto the pitch. All that said, the Frenchman is not contemplating a summer transfer, as he noted in a conversation with kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Dayot Upamecano on whether he’s considering leaving Bayern: “No, not at all. I have a contract until 2026, I feel good at the club and with my teammates. I want to stay here at FC Bayern and will keep pushing.” • Are there talks with the club’s bosses? Upamecano: “No, no” • On speculation: “That’s football”

While Upamecano seems settled in on staying with Bayern Munich, there are rumors that the club is not so convinced on him any longer. There is still plenty of time for the situation to work itself out and both sides will likely be eager to sync up after the season in hopes of getting aligned for what the future holds.

