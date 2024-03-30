Leon Goretzka on his goal celebrations with Bayern Munich teammate Serge Gnabry

After a long spell away from the first team due to injury, Serge Gnabry wasted no time in getting back in the swing of things.

The 28-year-old German international has sizzled in Bayern Munich’s last two matches, scoring in the 66th minute against Mainz on March 9th, and the 74th at Darmstadt on March 16th. Let the man cook, as the kids say.

One teammate eager to welcome him back was Leon Goretzka, who has seen his share of ups and downs in his time at Bayern.

“It was an extremely long period of suffering for him — that was also our celebration before he got injured,” Goretzka explained after Bayern’s triumph over Mainz. “Back then he scored in every other game. That’s why we did it again this time. I’m just happy that he’s back and scored as soon as he came in.”

Goretzka hoisted Gnabry on his back after the latter’s goal to throw it back to old times — which we will surely see more of now. In fact, in that same game there was time enough for Gnabry to return the favor — after Goretzka scored the game’s final goal in stoppage time, to leave the scoreline at a remarkable 8-1.

Neither player is currently with the Germany national team but both have a chance to push for a call-up to Julian Nagelsmann’s final EURO 2024 roster.

Will Saturday’s Der Klassiker be a day for more fireworks?