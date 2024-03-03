Thomas Tuchel’s potential swansong: Why Bayern Munich wants him to succeed against Lazio in the Champions League

The Champions League is realistically Bayern Munich’s last shot at a trophy this season. With the Bundesliga title and Bayer Leverkusen seemingly out of reach, Thomas Tuchel and this dogged Bayern side have the almighty task of overturning a 0-1 deficit against Lazio in the UCL RO16 second leg. Here is the plan for “D-Day”:

Thomas Tuchel will definitely sit on the bench against Lazio, but Tuesday’s game could be a final for him. If Bayern advances to the quarterfinals, no matter how, Tuchel is expected to stay until the end of the season. However, an elimination would mean the coach is likely to be dismissed with immediate effect. Tuchel remains in charge for now because, although there are interim candidates such as Ole Gunnar Solskjær, there’s not yet a ‘top option’ to take over until the end of the season and of whom the bosses are unanimously convinced. P – Sky Sports journos Florian Plettenberg, Kerry Hau, and Torben Hoffmann as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern also want Xabi Alonso badly, so they’ve taken the risk to keep Tuchel and hope he turns things around. Solskjær said that he will only accept an interim role and he has not indicated that he would stay beyond the season. Bayern should take that chance.