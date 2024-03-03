Bayern Munich are balking at sacking Thomas Tuchel even if they go out of the Champions League against Lazio

If you thought Thomas Tuchel was pushing all the wrong buttons at Bayern Munich, the people in charge of the club are also guilty of doing so. First, they decide to hold on to the highly divisive Tuchel until the end of the season despite an extremely rough patch (with an absolute last chance against Lazio in the Champions League). Wrong move. Now, they’re balking at sacking him even if they do go out of the Champions League.

As per Bild as captured by X (Twitter) account @iMiaSanMia, the club does not have a replacement for Tuchel if they do give him the boot. If they do end up keeping him, that’s basically the club throwing in the towel, mirroring the exact same lack of hunger the team is showing right now, which stems from Tuchel’s poor handling of the team. Because results are not picking up and it is unlikely that Bayern will win any silverware this season.

The other risk that comes with keeping Tuchel is that more players would become more frustrated with their situation at the club, complicating contract talks that may eventually lead to transfer requests. This is the same problem FC Barcelona had when Ronald Koeman was in charge: a polarizing coach that will create more problems if kept any longer. If Bayern really did care about the season, they would’ve sacked Tuchel long ago.

The club’s criterion for the next coach is an established coach but at this moment in time it’s probably past that point. However, they don’t want to risk going with an inexperienced coach whether it’s from the reserves or elsewhere. Bayern need a game changer but are not considering their options. They basically made things harder for themselves, and it all came from that amateurish decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann.