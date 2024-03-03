Lothar Matthäus blasts Thomas Tuchel for throwing Bayern Munich players under the bus

Bayern Munich is not in a good spot right now. The gap between second to first is growing bigger every week and the tension is palpable within the club. Thomas Tuchel may be gone at the end of the season, but that doesn’t excuse him (and the team) for putting out mediocre results every time.

He also blames the players for the most part and never accepts responsibility for the poor run of form. For that reason, Lothar Matthäus decided to give him a taste of his own medicine. “His comments after the game - He always attacks the team”, Matthäus pointed out (Sky Sports via @iMiaSanMia). “He’s actually always the one who doesn’t make mistakes and the players make the mistakes - and as a player you don’t want to hear that. It’s not about a player, he generally attacks the team, that he expects more and so on - but maybe the players also expect a bit more from Tuchel”.

The 62-year-old also mentioned that because Tuchel isn’t popular with the players, the latter would reciprocate the feeling and that Tuchel is as good as gone if Bayern crashes out of the Champions League in the do-or-die match against Lazio. “He makes himself unpopular with the team and, conversely, does not get the trust as a coach that he would like to receive. If things don’t go in the direction Bayern want on Tuesday against Lazio, then Thomas Tuchel will not continue. I’m absolutely certain of that”.