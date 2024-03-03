Max Eberl ready to take his time to help find Bayern Munich’s new manager, but not too long

It is the dawn of a new era approaching for Bayern Munich for a number of different reasons. It looks like they will be losing out to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race after more dropped points against SC Freiburg after conceding a late, late goal. In addition, the club is in search of a new manager since they have already announced Thomas Tuchel will be leaving at the end of the season and Max Eberl has officially started his work as board member for sport, following up on his tenure with RB Leipzig.

There have been a number of names linked with the next managerial job at Bayern, but the club needs to take its time to make the right decision to ensure they find the right long-term candidate. Julian Nagelsmann, Xabi Alonso, Zinedine Zidane, and Sebastian Hoeneß have all been linked, but this is not a decision Bayern can afford to rush.

Max Eberl recently emphasized the need for Bayern’s front office and supervisory board to take the right amount of time, but also advocated for the fact that it is not a decision that can mull over for too long. There are important matches upcoming for the club that can define the season and Tuchel’s exit being expedited is not something that the club’s board has entirely ruled out at this point. Bayern’s hand could be forced earlier than the end of the season, so Eberl and the front office has their plates full.

“Christoph [Freund] and I will of course take our time with the current season, squad planning and finding a new coach. As I said, we want to find the best suited coach for Bayern Munich, but we also can’t take our time forever. At the moment, the focus is of course on these next three or four days, with extremely important games, also for the continuation of the second half of the season. We won’t even try to solve it in the background [during these days],” Eberl recently explained to DAZN (via @iMiaSanMia).

For Eberl, the pressure is already on. He already stepped into his role earlier than initially anticipated after agreeing a proper fee with Leipzig and Bayern and he has his work cut out for him. In addition to the managerial search, Eberl will also be tasked with squad planning and assisting in the contract negotiations for key players in the squad.