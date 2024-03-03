Bayern Munich vs. Lazio offers several intriguing storylines — Thomas Tuchel on the hot seat; Thomas Müller could lose starting role; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is reeling once more and will take on a determined Lazio side in the Champions League, who already dispatched the Bavarians and hold a 1-0 lead on aggregate in the tie.

However, the stakes of this game are very high for the Bavarians, who have several interesting subplots brewing.

#TuchelOut could be on the agenda

Is Thomas Tuchel still coaching Bayern Munich because the board just does not want to deal with the headache of finding an interim boss?

Maybe, according to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel will definitely sit on the bench against Lazio on Tuesday. Bayern bosses are currently still sticking to their plan to keep Tuchel until the end of the season. In addition, there’s no good interim coach available who could take over immediately.

However, according to kicker, a Bayern Munich loss (and subsequent elimination from the Champions League) could potentially put Tuchel’s lame duck status in major jeopardy (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

@kicker also confirms that Thomas Tuchel will be in charge against Lazio on Tuesday, where the entire season will be at stake. In case of an elimination, the coach’s immediate future will no longer be certain.

Tel vs. Müller vs. Sané

It appears that there will be a three-way dance for the two attacking positions not occupied by Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane:

Mathys Tel is expected to keep his starting spot against Lazio on Tuesday, even if Leroy Sané is fit. If the latter is available, Thomas Müller would likely start on the bench.

When did Bayern Munich become so reactionary? Scoring a nice goal apparently gets a player an untouchable status these days.

On the positive side, maybe this is where Tel establishes that he be consistent enough to at least be part of an attacking rotation and perhaps, this is the point where Musiala turns his season around.

On the downside, you still have a slumping and banged up Sané vying for a role and the team seems to lack any semblance of on-field leadership without Müller. Also, Musiala, who has been average at best this season, has a guaranteed spot (Author’s Note: No one on this team, except maybe Harry Kane, deserves a guaranteed position at this point).

The times, they are a changin’.

Freund expecting tough match, but “convinced” of moving on

Christoph Freund, whose sporting director role now seems to essentially be part of Max Eberl’s job description, is expecting a battle from Lazio.

“It won’t be easy. They can defend well and know how to get a lead over the line. But it will be up to us. We have a good team, good quality. I’m convinced that we will progress on Tuesday,” Freund told Bild.

With the bouts of apathy that Bayern Munich has showed in playing under Tuchel this season, it is hard for anyone to be convinced about anything..but Freund is Mr. Brightside these days.

Can Bayern Munich make him look smart on Tuesday?

