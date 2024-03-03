Max Eberl, Eric Dier happy to continue relationship at Bayern Munich

Due to playing time milestones that were met in his loan agreement from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich, center-back Eric Dier has triggered a contract extension that will keep him in Bavaria through the 2024/25 season.

“Eric Dier’s contract has been extended by a further year after making a certain number of appearances. He’s a valuable support in our defence with all his character,” said Max Eberl, the newly-appointed Bayern Munich board member for sport (as captured by FCBayern.com).

As for Dier, the Englishman is happy to remain in Bavaria for another season.

“I’m happy in Munich. Now my future is sorted, and I can focus on playing well for the club and trying to help the club to win games, win competitions, even though it’s been a difficult period for us,” Dier remarked.

