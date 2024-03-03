Former Bayern Munich sporting director thinks Max Eberl is set up for a successful run

Former Bayern Munich sporting director Christian Nerlinger thinks Max Eberl was a great hire in Bavaria.

“I believe Max has arrived where he belongs. He has made a great managerial journey. He gained early experience in the youth area, then became the strong man at Gladbach. He left a long-term mark on the club. After a break he had a short stint in Leipzig, where unfortunately it didn’t fit. With Christoph Freund as sporting director and Max as board member, FC Bayern has an absolutely top staff. This is a very strong combination in terms of quality and humanity. I’m certain FC Bayern will have very successful times with these two,” Nerlinger told Tz’s Phillip Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Nerlinger think Eberl’s past work will help pave the way for a successful tenure at Bayern Munich.

“Max is equipped with competence and experience. He is also a tough negotiator and always acted in the interests of the club. But he also knew that sometimes you had to be brave in order to ensure the club’s sporting success. Max is very clear, very structured, open and transparent. He’s also very close to the team. That’s also the feedback from the players,” said Nerlinger.

With so much in flux at Bayern Munich at the moment, Nerlinger thinks Eberl’s most important course of action will be to find a new coach.

“I think the coaching position is the most urgent. A coach must always be fully involved in squad planning, and Max will involve the new coach in that. I also think there will be a new transfer philosophy. In recent years there have been many issues at FC Bayern on deadline day, which seemed surprising and incredibly costly,” Nerlinger remarked. “With Max and Christoph Freund, they will certainly be better prepared and a sustainable plan will be drawn up: How do we build the team? Who are our leaders? How do we structure the academy and the transition from the youth to the first team?”

Looking for more information on the status of Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich coaching situation, and more? Check out Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show on Spotify or below: