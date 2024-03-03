Sebastian Hoeneß is not focused on links to Bayern Munich job right now

There have been a handful of candidates linked with replacing Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, but there is nothing concrete at this stage. Current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is one of the crowd favorites, but Bayern could face very stiff competition from Liverpool in the race to sign him and there is also the possibility that he could stay with Leverkusen for at least another season. After all, unless there is an absolute catastrophe, Die Werkself will be playing Champions League football next season.

Zinedine Zidane has also been a name in the conversation as well as current VfB Stuttgart manager and Uli Hoeneß’s nephew Sebastian Hoeneß. He had also been linked in between his tenures at TSG Hoffenheim and Stuttgart, but there could be conflicts of interest involved if he was to become Bayern boss.

Regardless of complications that could arise with him replacing Tuchel, Hoeneß does not have any time to think about Bayern Munich right now. He is fully focused on finishing the season strong with Stuttgart. “I don’t think about that, I’m only thinking about Wolfsburg [on Saturday]. I’m very ambitious and always want to coach the best players possible, but I’ve never planned the next steps. Right now, I couldn’t be happier at Stuttgart. Beyond that, we will see. I’m curious to find out what my career has in store for me,” Hoeneß explained ahead of Stuttgart’s weekend Bundesliga match against VfL Wolfsburg, via The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein (via @iMiaSanMia).

For Seb Hoeneß there is also the prospect of the added allure of potentially being able to be a part of Stuttgart’s first European campaign since the 2013/14 season. If they are able to maintain their third place in the Bundesliga table, they would even qualify for the Champions League, a competition they have not been in since the 2009/10 season, when they made it to the round of 16.