Mathys Tel makes the most of his shot for Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg

Mathys Tel finally got his shot for Bayern Munich on Friday, and boy did the youngster make the most of it.

With wingers Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman and finally also Leroy Sané unavailable, Tel earned the start in Bayern’s attacking trident, his first of the Bundesliga season. And the 18-year-old lashed in a ferocious strike from range to give the Bavarians an early lead.

“I worked on it a lot in training — also with [Thomas Müller] and [Harry Kane]. I got this chance, shot – and scored. That was important for me,” Tel said after the game in comments captured by Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia.

Tel now has four goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season in around 500 minutes of action (one start, 20 appearances). In the previous league campaign he finished with 22 appearances, one start, 417 minutes, and five goals with no assists.

Though it has taken many injuries to give him his opportunity, Bayern’s teenage talent looks well on his way to establishing himself. Has he earned his way to more regular playing time yet? We may find out on Tuesday in the Champions League do-or-die tie against Lazio.

