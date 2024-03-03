Daily Schmankerl: Does Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich prefer a move to the Premier League?; Controversies in MLS and with Real Madrid?; Can Bayern keep Alphonso Davies?; Andy Robertson not leaving Liverpool; Thomas Tuchel to Manchester United?; and MORE!

With Thomas Tuchel leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season, Joshua Kimmich could have a new lease on life at the club.

However, if Kimmich is harboring any ill-will toward the club about how this has all played out, it appears that he could be favoring a move to Manchester City — or another Premier League side:

Officials from Manchester City may have now received the transfer boost they have been hoping for with eyes on Bayern Munich and Germany star Joshua Kimmich. With City having a clear need to invest in a capable back-up option to defensive midfield mainstay Rodrigo, a new report has linked the Premier League champions with a player that Pep Guardiola knows very well from his time in Germany. That is according to the information of HITC, who report that Bayern Munich’s versatile midfielder Joshua Kimmich is now ‘keen’ to move to the Premier League this summer, with the reigning champions Manchester City listed as admirers of the player. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the player’s history with Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich, the report further states that the 29-year-old has ‘long been in Manchester City’s thinking’ and they are now ‘keeping close tabs on his situation’ ahead of the reopening of the market.

If Kimmich does make the move to Manchester City, he could be seen as a replacement for Mateo Kovacic, who is expected to leave for Saudi Arabia this summer (HITC via 90Min.com):

For Man City, Kimmich could be a replacement for Mateo Kovacic, who may leave for Saudi Arabia this summer.

With Alphonso Davies reportedly set to leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid, there was some thought that the Bavarians could pursue Liverpool FC left-back Andy Robertson.

However, the Scotsman might not be inclined to leave his current club:

Liverpool are not worried about losing Andy Robertson as the left-back is poised to reject the huge chance of joining Bayern Munich, according to a report. In a shock twist, Robertson has been tipped to join Bayern this summer as the German titans look to replace current left-back Alphonso Davies. The pacy Canadian has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid at the end of the season. Bayern are on the lookout for a top full-back who can replace Davies in case the 23-year-old does head to Spain, and the Daily Mail claim this has seen them land on Robertson as a prime target. But according to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘very confident’ the Scotland captain will remain at Anfield even after hugely successful manager Jurgen Klopp departs. Robertson has no intention of leaving Liverpool and will communicate this decision to Bayern in the very near future.

Bayern Munich travelled to SC Freiburg and looked like it was still asleep on the bus for the first part of the game, but after a furious comeback, the Bavarians once again failed to complete the mission as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

There is plenty to talk about regarding this contest, so let’s not waste any more time:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

The first 25 minutes were painful, but somehow Bayern Munich rebounded.

Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala stepped in when plays needed to be made.

Manuel Neuer showed that he still has it.

Joshua Kimmich looked irate when he was removed from the match.

A lapse in Bayern Munich’s defending once again reared its ugly head.

What now?

If you missed the ending of the Real Madrid vs. Valencia match, you missed, well, something else:

Carlo Ancelotti took to the press conference to talk about all things Valencia vs Real Madrid after a rather infuriating game that left every single Real Madrid fan, player and employee holding their heads in confusion. Real Madrid drew the game 2-2 after two goals from Vinicius Jr. Jude Bellingham scored at the last second of the game but the referee blew the full-time whistle when the ball was in the air, causing a massive protest by the players which resulted in Jude Bellingham getting a red card for dissent. Ancelotti talked about everything in a very short conference, and when asked about the situation, he said: “It’s something unprecedented. That’s the word I want to use. It had never happened to me. It has been unprecedented.”

If you wanted to see how this played out, check the video below (hopefully it is still up by the time you read this):

How can he end the game like that pic.twitter.com/05waAdwgFQ — حسن الناقور Mr.Nagoor (@hasanalnaqour) March 2, 2024

VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Führich has made a real name for himself this season and could be on the move this summer:

⚪️ News #Führich: The 26 y/o winger has a release clause included - in his new contract until 2028. Release clause is in the range of €20-25m this summer ✔️ ➡️ Depending on how successful @VfB will be this season ➡️ Führich with a top season yet. He has very good chances of being in the squad for the EUROs!

Bayern Munich, of course, almost inked Führich.

The news cycle surrounding Bayern Munich is wild at the moment.

Coaches coming in...players going out...other players coming in? There are no shortage of topics to discuss, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Like many of us have expected, Alphonso Davies seems set for Real Madrid. Is Andy Robertson the answer for a replacement?

Max Eberl’s hiring at Bayern Munich has gone official...now what?

Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC appear headed for a showdown on Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

Why is there so much hate toward Hansi Flick these days?

Breaking down the recent reports that Julian Nagelsmann has identified his team leaders and which players might get left home. This sounds like history repeating itself in some ways...let’s discuss.

Some quick thoughts on the most recent episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Per at least one report, Bayern Munich could have a sliver of hope to retain Alphonso Davies for at least one more season.

Real Madrid seems to have no interest in paying the rumored €70 million asking price on Davies. Could another year in Bavaria tug at the Canadian’s heart strings to sign a new deal?

Let’s take a look:

La Liga table-toppers Real Madrid have been dealt something of a blow in their ongoing efforts to bring in Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. That’s according to German outlet Bild (as cited by Marca), who have today provided an insight into the latest developments in the long-running saga. As much, however, looks unlikely to come to fruition any time soon. This comes amid claims that the reigning Bundesliga champions have laid out their demands for a summer transfer for Davies. As per the aforementioned Bild, a €70 million price-tag has been slapped on the head of the 23-year-old. With reports having long pointed towards Real Madrid’s opening offer as being set to come in the region of €30-40 million, a potentially insurmountable difference in valuation appears to be on the cards. Bayern, however, will be wary of overplaying their hand, in the knowledge that, in the case of Davies refusing to sign a new contract, he will be free to depart for nothing in a little over a year’s time.

In the end, it just really seems like Davies is set on moving to Real Madrid. It would be shocking if he did not make the move this upcoming summer or next summer (for free) at the latest.

It would also seem like a longshot that Bayern Munich would want to risk getting nothing in return for such a valuable commodity.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has heard the rumors linking his club to Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. However, the boss knows that he cannot look ahead at next season with so much still to play for during this campaign.

Therefore, the Italian manager talked up his current left-backs in an effort to keep them motivated amid the speculation:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to talk of a new left-back signing in the summer, namely Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich, by backing up his current options in the position. Ahead of Ancelotti’s pre-match press conference, it was revealed that Real Madrid intend to offer Lucas Vazquez a contract renewal too, and Ancelotti was asked what he would say to the club if he was asked his opinion on the matter. “At the moment we have not talked about this. The reality is that Lucas is having an outstanding season. He has done very well.” Davies was the headline story this week though, amid reports that he had reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to sign for them this summer or next. That casts doubt on the future of Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy this summer, the latter of which is out of contract in 2025. The Italian was quizzed on his thoughts of a new signing. “At the moment we have two left-backs we trust, one is Fran Garcia, who played a lot at the beginning and did well, then Mendy came back, at the moment we are fine with them.” Naturally, it does not serve Ancelotti to speak ill of his current options, and he has been a firm defender of Mendy this season too. While Ancelotti appears to trust Mendy, but the club may see it as more financially responsible to move him on in the summer.

Bayern Munich got back on the winning track with a big victory over RB Leipzig, but — as always — there is plenty more going on at the club to talk about.

Why waste any more time? Let’s get down to it! Here is what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Some exciting news about the future of Bavarian Podcast Works.

Some final thoughts on the weekend win over RB Leipzig — and how fans are (rightly) struggling with whether to be optimistic or realistic about where all this is going.

The arrival of Max Eberl should propel Bayern Munich into its next generation — but could end up leaving some players and club staffers behind.

What should we make of Leroy Sané’s current struggles — and should Bayern Munich have reservations about re-upping his deal.

Playing any sport in the snow is an experience, but an MLS game? It looked like fun to a lot of people — just not LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo:

Real Salt Lake beat LAFC 3-0 during a snowstorm in Utah on Saturday. After the match, LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words about his opinion of the decision to play the game in such extreme weather. Cherundolo said the only positive he could take was that no players got injured, but it was a “disgrace” the game was played. “It was an absolute joke we had to play today,” Cherundolo told the media after the match. “It was one of the worst professional sporting events I’ve ever seen in my life. I feel terrible for the players that we put them through this. The game could have and should have been called (off). In my opinion, it was an absolute disgrace we had to play today.”

Here are some videos (hopefully they are not geo-blocked for you):

RSL strikes first against LAFC. I’ll let you guess who is the home team pic.twitter.com/PLvvYcAoBs — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) March 2, 2024

Very good half for the Olympic hopeful. Assist here as RSL is up 3-0 on LAFC at HT pic.twitter.com/E56zZY6mSr — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) March 2, 2024

Get over it Cherundolo.

Manchester United has three names on its list of candidates — Antonio Conte, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Tuchel:

Manchester United have drawn up a final three-man shortlist of potential replacements for manager Erik ten Hag. On Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s radar are Antonio Conte, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Tuchel.

Selfishly, it would be kind of fun to see Tuchel go to a very combustible situation at Manchester United.