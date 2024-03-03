New Bayern Munich sporting boss Max Eberl on Joshua Kimmich’s future

Joshua Kimmich has not had the best time of it at Bayern Munich this year.

The Bayern defensive midfielder has not been favored as a No. 6 under now-outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel, and now, in part due to injuries in the squad, he is facing a spell at his less preferred right-back position. Against Freiburg on Friday, he was once again subbed off early.

The 29-year-old is also heading into the final year of his contract, leaving the topic of his next extension lingering as uncomfortably as his head coach still is.

And Bayern’s new chief executive for sport, Max Eberl, knows that one topic — the head coach position — is related to the other.

“I’ve just had my first day at work here,” Eberl, who officially started March 1st, commented for DAZN (via @iMiaSanMia). “[Sporting director Christoph Freund] has already had a few conversations with him. I will sit down with him too and talk to him.

“Of course the question will be, who is actually the coach in the new season? This is the topic that, in the best case scenario, we solve first. And then the other decisions will follow, which are of course being prepared.”

Bayern is juggling a lot of eggs in its basket and right now, they are all up in the air. It will be the task of Eberl to make sure they are sorted out in good order before they all come crashing down with a splat.

