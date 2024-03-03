Antonio Rüdiger understands doubt surrounding German national team

Real Madrid center-back Antonio Rüdiger has become an integral figure on the German national team, but he does get why so many fans are skeptical that the team can making any noise at the EURO 2024 competition.

“You can understand it, of course, especially when you see how we’ve performed in recent international matches. Of course, that doesn’t give us much courage for such a big tournament. In the end, it’s up to us players. We are responsible for bringing the euphoria to Germany. If the results are right, if the way we play is right, then we’ll also have the fans behind us,” Rüdiger told Goal (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have a good team, we have a top coach and we all know what time it is. It’s a European Championship, everyone will be motivated and everyone will throw everything into it. That’s why I’m not worried.”

Rüdiger, though, has no intentions of letting the doubters be proven correct.

“If I go there, I want to get as far as possible. The current situation doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter what will happen or what happened before. We’re not just going there to say hello. Of course I want to go as far as possible. But we’re taking it step by step and we’ll be prepared.”

Finally, Rüdiger had time to check in on things at Bayern Munich and noted that Thomas Tuchel was among his favorite coaches.

“I’ve definitely had a lot of good coaches. If I had to choose one now, it would be Thomas Tuchel. I got on particularly well with him” Rüdiger said. “His honest manner simply suited me. Also, when I look at his tactical understanding: Wow!”

Looking for more thoughts on Bayern Munich’s roster and the hard decisions that might be ahead — along with some chatter on the latest happenings with the German national team? Check out Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show on Spotify or below: