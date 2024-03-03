Lothar Matthäus eager to see how next steps play out at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and German national team legend Lothar Matthäus thinks Max Eberl was the right man for the job in Bavaria, but there are a lot of dynamics at play that could affect how things work at the club moving forward.

“It is important that the club stands together and sets a clear line. This is Max Eberl’s main task in the sporting area. Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are no longer at the forefront, so the question now is: Who will decide in the future? Max Eberl alone? Or together with Christoph Freund? The two have to get together first. In my time, there was always a unity at Bayern - from the treasurer to the board member. In terms of feeling, there’s currently no combined power at FC Bayern,” Matthäus told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For Matthäus, things went downhill at Bayern Munich when Hansi Flick resigned.

“From my point of view, the problems started after Hansi Flick. Hansi had a problem with Hasan Salihamidžić because the transfers didn’t go his way. That’s understandable because the club is above everything. Hasan just had a different position. Hansi would have liked to see other transfers — and I’ll say a name: Hansi had already had his eye on Florian Wirtz four years ago. He couldn’t get through that back then,” said Flick.

Finally, Matthäus touched on why he thinks Mathys Tel should be in line for more playing time.

“Before the Bochum game, I thought about why this young player, who always performed when he came in, didn’t actually get more playing time. Tel has received a lot of praise from Tuchel, but praise alone is not what the player wants, he wants playing time. When I saw the lineup in Bochum, I was amazed. Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman are injured, Leroy Sané is injured, you need pace on the wings — and suddenly Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller are playing there - but that would have been a game for Tel,” said Matthäus. “When three players are out, it’s a slap in the face for a young player when the backup striker (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting) is preferred and Musiala and Müller play in positions that they might not necessarily want to play.

“That’s nothing against Thomas Tuchel, he sometimes just has a different opinion about players and positions than I do, but according to my football mind, Tel shouldn’t have been kept on the bench until the last quarter of an hour. For me, Tel is someone who has the Bayern DNA. He didn’t get enough playing time - not just in Bochum, but also at the beginning of the season when he scored a lot of goals when he came on. He doesn’t always want to just be a joker.”