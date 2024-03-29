Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzić eager to see how team reacts to Bayern Munich showdown

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzić wants his team to take the initiative and play an aggressive style against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

“It’s about time we win in Munich again. Our last win there was in 2014 I think, but each game has its own story. Last year we travelled there as league leaders and still lost. It’s about drawing the right conclusions from the reverse fixture. We have to be brave and hardworking. We also need resilience, efficiency and a bit of luck,” said Terzić (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One player who Terzić will ensure that his team is aware of is Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. The Englishman is coming off of an injury, but has wreaked havoc this season with 37 goals and 12 assists in 35 games across all competitions.

“He has exceptional numbers. We know about his qualities and we saw that in reverse fixture. He will not be alone on the pitch, their attack will always put him in the spotlight with creativity and speed. That’s what we need to pay attention to,” said Terzić.

Even if Dortmund can put the clamps on Kane, it will be near impossible to keep the entire Bayern Munich attacking group down. The BVB backline will have its work cut out for it.

