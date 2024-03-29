Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel confident in squad, breaks down who’s in and who’s out of Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel understands that his team is likely out of the Bundesliga race.

However, the boss does not expect the intensity to be any lower for Saturday’s iteration of Der Klassiker vs. Borussia Dortmund.

“I’m expecting an opponent that wants to win. Dortmund are very good in attack, very flexible up front. They want to have the ball. It’ll be an open game. That’s what we think. There’s a good mood and atmosphere. We were very good in attack in recent games. We want to win tomorrow,” Tuchel said at his press conference (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The table is how it is. But we can win the Klassiker. It’s an emotional game, an important game in the Bundesliga with a big rivalry and history. So, there’s no difference.”

Tuchel will not have all of his weapons available for the match, but a big gun will be ready to go — striker Harry Kane.

“Harry trained fully with the team yesterday, has stepped things up each day. It’s all fine, he’ll play. Manuel Neuer, Aleks Pavlović, Raphaël Guerreiro and Sacha Boey are out of tomorrow’s game,” Tuchel said. “King (Coman) is a huge factor for us and will be back in the matchday squad. Serge Gnabry is also back. Both are hugely important for us. Our options up front are getting bigger and the competition for places should hopefully improve quality. They’ve both trained very well. There’s no question of their quality.”

For Neuer, the goalkeeper is still experiencing pain.

“It’s nothing to do with risk. The pain is simply too big. We hope a week is enough and he’ll be in goal against Heidenheim,” Tuchel remarked.

One of the hot button items for fans is the backline, where Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier have taken over the starting roles from Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae.

“Kim Min-jae and Upa have incredible qualities. We are very happy that we have four center-backs, then the quality of training will be better. Nobody has any doubts about the quality of Min-jae and Upa. Nobody forgot how good they played against United, Stuttgart and other games,” said Tuchel. “We made changes due to injuries and due to difficult games Upa had. Eric Dier and Matthijs de Ligt did well. It’s healthy competition, a situation that we would have liked to see more often. Now we’re going into very intense weeks and we need everyone.”

Finally, Tuchel had a laugh at a question regarding is potential successor. Obviously, the current boss did not engage.

“Next question. I’ll certainly not be involved in the discussion about my successor,” Tuchel said with a chuckle. “I’m not sure I’m the right person to ask (about Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen). It’s Xabi’s decision and he makes it for himself. I can’t comment on that.”

