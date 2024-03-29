Breaking: Reports indicate Bayern Munich, Liverpool will miss on Xabi Alonso, who will stay with Bayer Leverkusen

According to multiple reports that have broken in recent hours, Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso coach will announce today that he will remain with the club for another season.

What does that mean? Well, Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC are out of luck when it comes to hiring the Spaniard. Below is a compilation of the reports indicating that Alonso will stay with Die Werkself:

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg:

News: Xabi Alonso WON‘T become the new coach of FC Bayern! ➡️ He has decided to stay at @bayer04fussball ➡️ FC Bayern informed now!

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk:

According to our information, the decision regarding the future of Xabi Alonso has been made and is to be announced by Alonso himself at the press conference today. It is said that he to want to stay in Leverkusen @BILD_Sport @PippoArens

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano:

BREAKING: Xabi Alonso, set to stay at Bayer Leverkusen with announcement to follow in public. Decision made and confirmed for Xabi who’s staying for one more season. ℹ️ Release clause in 2025 will be active. Liverpool and Bayern are both informed of Xabi’s decision.

