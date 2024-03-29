What in the hell is going on with Bayern Munich and Xabi Alonso?

In case you missed out, Thursday night brought about a flurry of news regarding Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

What better way than to capture that wild ride than in a timeline style.

Let’s begin...

12:17PM EDT — Uli Hoeneß said signing Alonso this summer will be difficult

Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß said that he does not think inking Alonso is going to be easy:

“It will be very difficult, not to say probably impossible. I can certainly imagine him staying in Leverkusen. As I got to know him, he would be more inclined to carry on because he wouldn’t want to leave it behind now. He is now working at a club that is currently in the process of becoming German champions. He has a lot to thank this club for, and so does the club. If he had two or three years more success, it would probably be easier to get him out of there. We would like to sign him. But if that doesn’t work, it will be the task of the club’s management to look for and find alternatives”

— Das Erste via @iMiaSanMia

3:11PM EDT — Eberl on Uli Hoeneß’s statements regarding Xabi Alonso

Later, Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl was asked about Hoeneß’s statements on Alonso:

“We are looking at several coaches. We are sounding out the options and seeing what is really feasible. Yes, Uli Hoeneß said that Xabi is a topic. That is legitimate. Christoph and my job is to find the right coach. We need to have a few discussions to find out what would be the best fit. There are general conditions that must be met. Maybe there’s a coach who would be a perfect fit, but the general conditions are so exorbitant that we say: ‘It might not be a good fit.’ We on the board, with Christoph as sporting director, need to sound things out in order to make a decision that is the best and possible for everyone. And then to implement it.”

— Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg via @iMiaSanMia

7:02PM EDT — Alonso to stay at Leverkusen?

The major news started to break in the wee hours of the morning in Germany as The Athletic reported that Alonso was probably not going to leave Bayer Leverkusen:

Bayern and Liverpool expect Xabi Alonso to stay at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season with both clubs now pursuing other managerial targets.

— The Athletic’s David Ornstein and James Pearce via @iMiaSanMia

7:09PM EDT — Plettenberg says Bayern has not been rejected by Alonso just yet

Bayern have not received a rejection from Xabi Alonso yet, and therefore he remains the club’s plan A. If he decides to leave Leverkusen this summer, Alonso would join Bayern. He’s made his decision not to join Liverpool some time ago.

— Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg via @iMiaSanMia

7:17PM EDT — Romano says Alonso is probably staying another season at Leverkusen

Per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Alonso will likely stay with Leverkusen for one more year:

Xabi Alonso is expected to continue at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season. No formal communication yet but that’s his clear plan. Alonso’s release clause will become active in 2025. Xabi will make and announce his final decision soon.

— Fabrizio Romano via @iMiaSanMia

7:32PM EDT — LFC moving on from Alonso

Per Romano, Liverpool FC is not going to wait around for Alonso to make a decision:

Liverpool won’t wait for Xabi Alonso anymore. Bayern, meanwhile, are prepared to wait until Xabi makes his decision official, but he’s expected to stay at Leverkusen until June 2025.

— Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via @iMiaSanMia

BFW Analysis

So...there you have it. Depending on who you believe and what you believe, your night could have been ruined (if you wanted Alonso).

Staying in Leverkusen through 2025 does make some sense, but it also carries some risk. Right now, Alonso is the hottest coaching prospect in Europe and his stick really can only go down (assuming 2024/25 features a determined and focused Bayern Munich team to take back the BuLi crown).

Whatever happens, though, Alonso seems to be doing things on his terms and on his own timeline — and it seems like it might be hard to get him to adjust.

