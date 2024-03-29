No contact between Bayern Munich and Chris Führich, Stuttgart; three Bundesliga clubs show interest

Bayern Munich seems to have a liking for Chris Führich. The Stuttgart winger has been on the Bavarians’ radar for a while now and they are ramping up the efforts to sign him. The Swabians are expecting him to leave this summer, but no one, not even Bayern have made contact with them or with Führich himself:

Chris Führich is on Bayern’s list and the club is following his situation, but there are neither concrete negotiations with the player and his management, nor contact with Stuttgart. First of all, Bayern have to clarify the future of Sané, Gnabry, Coman, Zaragoza, as well as appoint a new coach. Leverkusen, Leipzig and Dortmund are also interested in Führich, who can leave for around €20m in the summer should Stuttgart reach the Champions League. – Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

As you can see, Führich is available for peanuts and that three other Bundesliga clubs are sauntering towards the 26-year-old winger. The Rekordmeister needs to clarify the futures of Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, and Bryan Zaragoza before they consider making a concrete offer. Bayern is also looking for a new coach, which is probably more important.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s hunt for a new head coach, the explosive situation surrounding Alphonso Davies, the German national team’s personnel situation, and the transfer rumors linking the Bavarians to a new winger? Then we have you covered with our Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show, which is available on Spotify or below: