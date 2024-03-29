Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza on Rayo Vallecano’s radar

Bryan Zaragoza was due to join Bayern Munich in July 2024 but was fast-tracked to Germany after a winger injury scare prompted the Bavarians to get him earlier than planned. Despite the promise he holds, the 22-year-old Spaniard has seen little playing time in Munich as Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané call shotgun. Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry play ahead of him, which prompted Rayo Vallecano to kick the tires on the former Granada winger:

Rayo Vallecano is monitoring the situation of Bryan Zaragoza at Bayern. Should they stay in La Liga next season, the Spanish club will work on a loan move for the winger. No talks have taken place yet. A decision will still take time and will mainly depend on the new coach. – Sky Sports’ Kerry Hau and Florian Plettenberg as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Zaragoza has shown no interest in leaving so soon after arriving and maybe the new coach will use him after all; current, outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel has given him the cold shoulder since he came. For his (Bryan) sake, hopefully the new coach won’t be egotistical like his predecessor.