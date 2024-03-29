Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Lineups, team news, should Harry Kane sit this one out, and more!

Who was the genius that put Der Klassiker right after an international break? Marketing terms aside, Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund is one of the biggest games in the footballing calendar, and it deserves a better buildup.

Then again, this year’s edition doesn’t feel as big as it used to. Neither Bayern Munich nor Borussia Dortmund seem to be in the title race this season, and neither team can say they’ve been playing their best football. Still, this is a major game with premium billing — all eyes will be on what these two sides do next.

Team news

Both teams had to send players for international duty, but thanks to Julian Nagelsmann, German BVB players at least got a little mini-vacation. You have to wonder if any of them tried skiing?

On the Bayern Munich side of things, pretty much ever fit first teamer participated in some form of international action over the course of the last two weeks. Harry Kane (ankle) and Aleksandar Pavlović (tonsillitis) both missed games with their respective national teams and are considered doubtful for the Klassiker — Pav more so than Kane. Manuel Neuer is also doubtful for the game with a muscle injury sustained during the break. Otherwise, Bayern Munich have no major new injuries to report.

In terms of a lineup, what should we expect to see? Assuming that Kane is 100% and ready to play, he should start — but if he isn’t, Thomas Tuchel should (but likely won’t) prioritize the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Arsenal FC next month and let Kane sit this one out. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Mathys Tel could probably hold the fort even against BVB, and catching Leverkusen seems so unlikely that it almost doesn’t matter.

The rest of the XI probably builds itself the same way it did against Lazio. Thomas Müller slots into the spot behind the striker, with Jamal Musiala and a fully-rested Leroy Sané on the wings. Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer could pair up in midfield if Pavlović fails to get the green light.

Meanwhile, at the back, you’ll probably see Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich at the full-back positions, with Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier in the middle. Manuel Neuer should start between the sticks if he’s fit, otherwise it’ll be Sven Ulreich who’s given that honor.

Here’s what the lineup could look like:

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Check out our preview podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!