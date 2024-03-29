There’s no going back on Thomas Tuchel’s departure from Bayern Munich as compensation has been confirmed

Thomas Tuchel arrived in an awkward period for Bayern Munich last year. Taking over from Julian Nagelsmann, the 50-year-old has proved to be a highly divisive figure as the Rekordmeister nearly went trophyless if it weren’t for Jamal Musiala saving the league title. With the league-winning streak looking to end at 11 as there is virtually no chance that they cover ground on first place in the Bundesliga, it was decided that he must go. His separation terms have been revealed:

Thomas Tuchel’s contract termination in the summer has been settled. As a compensation, the coach will be paid a year’s salary but without any possible bonuses. Tuchel’s contract was running until 2025. – Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The Bavarians have since worked their socks off to find Tuchel’s successor and it’s either Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen), Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton), or someone no one’s expecting to be on the shortlist.

