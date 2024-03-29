Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Show Season 3, Episode 38 — Bayern Munich and Alphonso Davies in a standoff; Germany’s potential adds for the EUROs; An update on Bayern’s coaching search; Exploring if Bayern will get another winger; & MORE!

Bayern Munich is back in action, but the news surrounding the club has exploded in recent days.

Transfer rumors, agent/front office squabbles, injuries, and just about everything in between have hit the news cycle and we are here to discuss it.

Let’s dig in. This is what we have on tap for this edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show:

Assessing the players most likely to get a call into Germany for the EUROs and what the chances really are that any of them will convince Julian Nagelsmann before the deadline.

The agent for Alphonso Davies took Bayern Munich to task over its “ultimatum” to accept a new deal. Can this situation be saved or it already too far gone?

Looking at the most recent news on Bayern Munich’s coaching candidates.

Assessing the transfers rumors linking Bayern Munich to VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich and what that could mean for the futures of Serge Gnabry and Bryan Zaragoza?

