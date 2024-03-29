 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Report: Harry Kane working hard to be ready for Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund; Manuel Neuer, Aleksandar Pavlović, Raphaël Guerreiro updates; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is trying to get healthy enough to face Borussia Dortmund.

FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich fans are waiting to find out — for sure — if star striker Harry Kane will be available to play against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

While nothing definitive has been released by the player or the club as of yet, kicker is reporting that Kane is “determined to play” against the Black and Yellows on Saturday.

That would be a welcomed sight for Bayern Munich fans, who are eager to see the Englishman back in action after sustaining an injury during the team’s 5-2 win over SV Darmstadt 98 on March 16th:

Neuer works out

The other major player, who Bayern Munich fans want (maybe need?) to see on Saturday is goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

So far, the outlook for Neuer is not as optimistic on Neuer as it is for Kane, but he the captain did work out individually at Säbener Straße on Thursday:

Running and coordination exercises from @Manuel_Neuer this Thursday. # Kane and all other national players in team training @SkySportNews @SkySportDE

Pavlović also trains

Aleksandar Pavlović is battling a bout of tonsillitis, which has put his status in doubt for the weekend. Regardless, the young midfielder did work out on his own on Thursday:

#Pavlovic is also still training individually and is not yet integrated into team training after his tonsillitis

@SkySportNews @SkySportDE

Guerreiro also training individually

Raphaël Guerreiro put in some work as well:

The next individual training at Säbener! #Guereirro is still in individual advanced training.

@SkySportNews @SkySportDE

Random training pics

