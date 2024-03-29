Training Report: Harry Kane working hard to be ready for Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund; Manuel Neuer, Aleksandar Pavlović, Raphaël Guerreiro updates; and MORE!

Bayern Munich fans are waiting to find out — for sure — if star striker Harry Kane will be available to play against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

While nothing definitive has been released by the player or the club as of yet, kicker is reporting that Kane is “determined to play” against the Black and Yellows on Saturday.

That would be a welcomed sight for Bayern Munich fans, who are eager to see the Englishman back in action after sustaining an injury during the team’s 5-2 win over SV Darmstadt 98 on March 16th:

Harry Kane is determined to play against Dortmund on Saturday [@kicker] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 28, 2024

Neuer works out

The other major player, who Bayern Munich fans want (maybe need?) to see on Saturday is goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

So far, the outlook for Neuer is not as optimistic on Neuer as it is for Kane, but he the captain did work out individually at Säbener Straße on Thursday:

Lauf- und Koordinationsübungen von @Manuel_Neuer am heutigen Donnerstag. # Kane und alle weiteren Nationalspieler im Teamtraining dabei @SkySportNews @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/3OQupNAeFD — Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) March 28, 2024

Running and coordination exercises from @Manuel_Neuer this Thursday. # Kane and all other national players in team training @SkySportNews @SkySportDE

Pavlović also trains

Aleksandar Pavlović is battling a bout of tonsillitis, which has put his status in doubt for the weekend. Regardless, the young midfielder did work out on his own on Thursday:

Auch #Pavlovic trainiert noch individuell und ist noch nicht ins Teamtraining integriert nach seiner Mandelentzündung @SkySportNews @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/8icDMaZlUD — Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) March 28, 2024

#Pavlovic is also still training individually and is not yet integrated into team training after his tonsillitis @SkySportNews @SkySportDE

Guerreiro also training individually

Raphaël Guerreiro put in some work as well:

The next individual training at Säbener! #Guereirro is still in individual advanced training. @SkySportNews @SkySportDE

Random training pics

All international players are back in team training today [fcb] pic.twitter.com/xcLtAzAkXP — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 28, 2024

Manuel Neuer and Aleks Pavlović in individual training [ fcb] pic.twitter.com/FWZPQdW1Jf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 28, 2024

