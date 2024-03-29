Max Eberl and Christoph Freund will present Bayern Munich’s shortlist of coaches in May; club still awaits Xabi Alonso’s response

Bayern Munich appear to be coming to the end of their search for the next coach to lead the club. Notwithstanding another candidate being thrown into the mix, it’s between Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen), Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton), and Ralf Rangnick (Austria). If the Rekordmeister is dead set on wanting a clear answer, they’re already talking to the candidates in time for the supervisory board meeting in May:

Bayern’s next supervisory board meeting will take place in May. During the meeting, Max Eberl will present the supervisory board members with the results of his coaching search. Eberl and Christoph Freund, both responsible for the search for a new coach, have set a goal of largely completing the talks with the candidates by the end of April. Bayern are still waiting for the decisive signal from Xabi Alonso. If the latter expresses his willingness to take the job, he will definitely be Thomas Tuchel’s successor. But as long as there’s no word from Alonso, Eberl continues to work through his list of alternatives. Roberto De Zerbi is Eberl’s plan B. Talks with the Italian have already taken place. – Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Other names mentioned in the past were Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Zinedine Zidane, José Mourinho, and a return for Julian Nagelsmann.