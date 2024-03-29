Ahead of Der Klassiker, Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt not thinking about summer transfer

Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt is in the midst of a resurgence and the Dutchman is excited to take part in Der Klassiker this weekend against Borussia Dortmund.

“It’s a very important game against a very good opponent. We have to win this game and then we’ll keep going,” De Ligt told Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

De Ligt still wants to continue to fight for the Bundesliga crown, despite the long odds that the team is facing with Bayer Leverkusen in firm control of the table.

“We always have to believe in it. But of course we are also realistic. We are now ten points behind Leverkusen and they would have to lose ten points first. And we would have to win every game. The important thing is that we only look at ourselves and we win our own games,” De Ligt told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Prior to his return to the starting lineup, there were rumors circulating that De Ligt was unhappy and could seek a move this summer. The Dutch center-back said that is not the case.

“No, I’m very happy at FC Bayern. The club and the fans have always given me a lot of love. I feel good now. I’m very happy and hopefully we can still play very good games this season and go very far in the Champions League. You can see it now with (Dayot) Upamecano and Kim (Min-jae): They haven’t said anything, but it’s written everywhere that some clubs want these players. That is often the problem and does not correspond to reality,” De Ligt told Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

So...is De Ligt absolutely, positively sure that he wants to stay at Bayern Munich?

“I’m not thinking about a move and can absolutely rule it out. I’m a Bayern Munich player and am happy and glad to be here,” De Ligt told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

