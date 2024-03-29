Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is feeling good about Germany’s chances at the EUROs

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is not one of the folks who has already written off Germany for the EURO 2024 competition. In fact, Kimmich is feeling pretty good about his squad’s chances on its home soil this summer.

“Absolutely, something really cool and big can happen. I think people are ready for the tournament. But we as a team have to take the first step and be successful, then we can create euphoria and make people emotional,” Kimmich told Welt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s understandable that the past negative results we had are in people’s minds. But I see the first group game against Scotland as a great chance for us. We have to do everything we can to start positively and avoid putting pressure on ourselves again at all costs.”

One thing that Kimmich thinks can help Germany make an impact is the return of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

“His experience will help us. Everyone knows that he has played many tournaments. Toni knows how to be successful. We need players who give other players support and trust,” said Kimmich.

