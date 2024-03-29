“No patience anymore!” Is Uli Hoeneß regretting Bayern Munich’s sacking of Julian Nagelsmann?

Bayern Munich is one of the toughest coaching gigs in the business — and that is in part due to the unique glare of the Bavarian spotlight.

The Rekordmeister is by far the biggest show in town and the center of media attention. Every loss, or draw, scrutinized. Anything that can conceivably be made into a controversy, blown up. It adds up to one intense cauldron of pressure — and that has not necessarily been good for the club, admits Bayern legend and supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß.

Hoeneß spoke frankly on Bavarian radio outlet BR24 about the situation as Bayern prepares to move on from its second coach in as many seasons.

“There’s no patience [in the media] at all anymore,” Hoeneß lamented in comments that were captured by @iMiaSanMia. “In the past, Ottmar Hitzfeld would lose two, three, four games but things would just go on. But now when you lose two or three games, questions start being asked about the coach. That’s why it’s particularly difficult to be a coach at FC Bayern.”

Interestingly, Hoeneß shed some light on where he stands on last year’s decision to axe Julian Nagelsmann in the middle of a treble campaign — that, judging by the Champions League dismantling of a Paris Saint-Germain still led by Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. last February and March — was still going strong.

“Nevertheless, I also have to say that there recently was no patience from our side as well,” Hoeneß continued. “When you look at Julian Nagelsmann, who was dismissed when all three titles were still possible, that’s actually something that does not fit FC Bayern.”

Nagelsmann is now leading a resurgent Germany national team into EURO 2024, while his replacement, Thomas Tuchel, is departing at the end of the season having failed to make progress.

Where will Bayern go next? Whoever it is — and top choice Xabi Alonso of Leverkusen is now off the cards — Hoeneß is establishing early that the club will try the more patient approach this time.