Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona eyeing Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich on free transfer in 2025; Manchester City, Real Madrid battling for Jamal Musiala; Real Madrid ready to pounce on Alphonso Davies; An incredible season for Toni Kroos; and MORE!

FC Barcelona wants Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, but it also realizes that it is a bit financially strapped for the 2024 summer transfer window.

The solution? Barca wants to wait for Kimmich to become a free agent in the summer of 2025:

SPORT reports that Barcelona are well aware of the situation surrounding Kimmich at this point at Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions will seek a fee higher than €60 million for the 29-year-old, whose current market value stands at €75 million. As such, Barcelona see the signing of Kimmich this summer as impossible unless there is a huge sale, the possibility of which is not very high. The Catalans are in no position to sign the German midfielder by paying a big fee. And therefore, they have informed Kimmich that the only way they could sign him would be for free in 2025 when his contract expires.

Real Madrid and Manchester City could be lining up to battle for Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala:

Next month will see Manchester City and Real Madrid battle it out in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The two sides have faced off in the previous two seasons in the semi-finals of the competition. Their rivalry has grown into a hotly contested one ahead of next month’s fixtures. But could the two teams also be set for a battle this summer for the signature of Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala? Fichajes reports that the world champions have closely monitored Jamal Musiala for some time. They further report that Manchester City could make a move for Musiala this summer. Furthermore, Fichajes reports that City would face stiff competition from Real Madrid for the signature of Musiala. It is no surprise to see Manchester City and Real Madrid linked to a player of Jamal Musiala’s calibre. The playmaker is one of the elite young attacking midfielders in European football. Given his impressive performances for Bayern Munich, he appears to be the ideal player to slot in either in Pep Guardiola’s squad or with Carlo Ancelotti’s men. With his proven pedigree and immense potential, he does appear an ideal candidate for both teams. If he does become available, it would be expected that two of Europe’s biggest clubs will be at the front of the queue for his signature. Manchester City and Real Madrid have become rivals on the pitch in recent seasons. It now appears that their rivalry may now move to off-field matters based on the report from Fichajes. It is no surprise to see that the two clubs appear set to battle it out for one of Europe’s hottest young prospects. Given the two clubs standing in the game, it may also become a fixture of transfer windows in the future.

Bayern Munich is back in action, but the news surrounding the club has exploded in recent days.

Transfer rumors, agent/front office squabbles, injuries, and just about everything in between have hit the news cycle and we are here to discuss it.

Let’s dig in. This is what we have on tap for this edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show:

Assessing the players most likely to get a call into Germany for the EUROs and what the chances really are that any of them will convince Julian Nagelsmann before the deadline.

The agent for Alphonso Davies took Bayern Munich to task over its “ultimatum” to accept a new deal. Can this situation be saved or it already too far gone?

Looking at the most recent news on Bayern Munich’s coaching candidates.

Assessing the transfers rumors linking Bayern Munich to VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich and what that could mean for the futures of Serge Gnabry and Bryan Zaragoza?

Antonio Conte used to coach Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur and now has seen his own name as someone who could potentially move to Bayern Munich to take over for Thomas Tuchel after the season.

For Conte, Kane made a great move in moving to Germany.

“No doubt about his capacity to score. We’re talking about a player who is amazing. This opportunity to play for Bayern Munich made him better. I think he needed to go and to change, to find another club, another mentality, another situation,” Conte said. “It was important for him. He deserves to win trophies and we are talking about one of the best strikers in the world. He is one of the best I’ve worked with, for sure. He’s a good guy and a good person too. He needed this new experience, another chance. Now he is a more complete player than before.”

Real Madrid looks ready to capitalize on the rumored discord between Bayern Munich and the agent for Alphonso Davies:

Transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Alphonso Davies has decided not to renew his contract with Bayern Munich at this moment. A decision regarding his future is pending and will likely be made in the coming weeks, adding a tense atmosphere to the situation. If an extension cannot be agreed upon, Davies will depart from Bayern this summer. In that case, Real Madrid have expressed their readiness to initiate discussions with Bayern by making an opening bid for the Canadian full-back. At present, Real Madrid are charting their own course to secure the signing of Davies. With the Bayern full-back’s contract set to expire in June 2025, the Merengues aim to bring him on board this summer. For this to happen, everyone involved is playing their part. Bayern are applying pressure on the player to extend his contract, and Madrid are well aware of the advantageous position Davies’ contractual situation puts them in. The player himself is patiently waiting, knowing he holds the cards to potentially secure a move. With Davies’ contract expiring in June 2025, if Bayern fails to renew it, the player could become a free agent at that time and this is where Real Madrid can jump in. A few days ago, we reported that Real Madrid were given a deadline to make an offer for Davies. On the other hand, even the player was asked by the Bavarians to affirm his decision by the beginning of April. Now with contract negotiations breaking down, Real Madrid are ready to make their first move for the left-back.

Nick Huoseh said he and his client would not be bullied into any ultimatum, so Bayern Munich might have to start thinking about a Plan B for how to approach this situation.

Bayern Munich is back in action and what better way to return from an international break than to dive right into a matchup against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Bayern Munich still has some belief in trying to win the Bundesliga, but even the players and coaches admit that it will take a lot of help from Bayer Leverkusen to make this a race down the stretch. For Borussia Dortmund, this is a chance to potentially stomp out any semblance of hope that Bayern Munich believes that it has.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show:

A look at where each team is in the table and why each club’s fanbase probably expected much more.

Some thoughts on the recent form of each team and a look back at the first meeting between the two teams this season.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s potential starting XI and why he should keep things the same.

A prediction on the match.

Tottenham Hotspur is keeping a very close eye on Joshua Zirkzee:

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, impressed by his performances in Serie A. With the summer transfer window approaching, Spurs are eager to secure the Dutchman’s services for a fee of around £60 million, as they seek reinforcements in the striking department. Since the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, Tottenham has been without a marquee centre forward, and Zirkzee is seen as a potential solution to fill this void. Daniel Levy and the Tottenham hierarchy are actively exploring various options to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season, with the striker position being a key focus area. Despite several names being linked with a move to N17 in recent weeks, including the Dutchman, no concrete interest has yet materialized. However, Spurs remain keen on securing the services of the promising young striker to bolster their attacking options and provide competition in the forward line.

Remember when Sofran Amrabat was on Bayern Munich’s radar?

Well, now he could be headed off to AC Milan or Juventus:

Manchester United will not look to make the loan signing of Sofyan Amrabat permanent, but the Moroccan does have potential suitors in the form of AC Milan and Juventus.

Bayern Munich’s time off is now over.

Germany faced off with a very strong team from the Netherlands in Frankfurt and won 2-1.

For Germany, this international break was extremely important and laid the groundwork for a new era with the national team.

Was it successful? Will Germany be able to make a run at winning a trophy this summer? Let’s take a look. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI and how those players performed.

A rundown of the scoring and subs.

A look at what’s next? What might need to change? What might be the foundation for things moving forward?

Can Germany be a serious competitor at the EURO 2024 competition.

Bayern Munich stars Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Harry Kane all earned the (temporary) honor of being on WhoScored.com’s Europe’s Top 5 Leagues Team of the Season (So Far):

Kane is a no-brainer, but Musiala and Sané have had odd seasons. Musiala started a bit slow, but has exploded of late, while Sané had a scorching start before fizzling out.

It will be interesting to see what this team looks like at the end of the season.

Everything seems to be coming up Toni Kroos these days:

Bayern Munich will be back in action later this on the field, but there is much going on in the boardroom these days.

While all of that is going on, the German national team is looking like they could potentially have something cooking. Therefore, we have much to talk about.

This is what we have on tap for this episode: