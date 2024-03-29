Weekend Warm-up: Should Bayern Munich acquire Maximilian Beier this summer?; Max Eberl believes in Leon Goretzka; Bundesliga predictions; Is Bayern in or out on Ralf Rangnick?; Discussing Curb Your Enthusiasm; Throwing it back to Thin Lizzy; and MORE!

It has been a long time since Bayern Munich took a young player and watched him flourish into the striker role.

There is a candidate on the current squad in Mathys Tel, but the Frenchman has stated that he prefers to play on the left-side of the attack — as a wide forward or winger. Even some Bayern Munich executives are not quite sure what position might be best for Tel when Harry Kane’s days with the club are over.

So...maybe a “striker for the future” is needed. This summer, there will be a player available, who has already proven he can produce in the Bundesliga and who has already captured the attention of the best team in Germany — Bayer Leverkusen.

Beier is available, but he is not necessarily cheap. Per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Beier has a release clause of approximately €30 million, plus any salary and signing fees.

This would clearly be a risk, but one that could have a high reward for a player who has tallied 12 goals and six assists in 27 games across all competitions this season for Hoffenheim.

Beier could conceivably stay on the Bayern Munich roster and play as a backup to Kane, while also absorbing some minutes as a winger, where his speed would be an asset. Or, Bayern Munich could loan him out to develop by playing more until the club figures out what Kane’s future is.

Realistically, does anyone expect to see Kane suiting up for the Bavarians in 2027? It feels like Kane has — at most — two seasons after this before he heads back to England (hopefully with some trophies in tow).

There is really no downside (except for, you know, spending €30 million on a player you do not exactly need for next season — which could, of course, be a problem after Bayern Munich just ponied up €30 million for Sacha Boey in January. Boey is a right-back that Bayern Munich might not need moving forward, but that is a story for a different day).

Would you invest in Beier?

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Show Season 3, Episode 38

Bayern Munich is back in action, but the news surrounding the club has exploded in recent days.

Transfer rumors, agent/front office squabbles, injuries, and just about everything in between have hit the news cycle and we are here to discuss it.

Let’s dig in. This is what we have on tap for this edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show:

Assessing the players most likely to get a call into Germany for the EUROs and what the chances really are that any of them will convince Julian Nagelsmann before the deadline.

The agent for Alphonso Davies took Bayern Munich to task over its “ultimatum” to accept a new deal. Can this situation be saved or it already too far gone?

Looking at the most recent news on Bayern Munich’s coaching candidates.

Assessing the transfers rumors linking Bayern Munich to VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich and what that could mean for the futures of Serge Gnabry and Bryan Zaragoza?

Eberl believes in Goretzka

Like any player, Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka has his detractors out there, but you cannot include executive Max Eberl as one of them.

“Leon is a top player. Back when he was in Bochum, I negotiated with him. That didn’t work out. Then we took Chris Kramer (to Gladbach) and Leon went to Schalke. I value him extremely - including his physique and his style. Accordingly, Leon is an important part of FC Bayern. But the coach decides the squad planning. It’s a fact that Leon is a German international, can play and has played an important role at FC Bayern,” Eberl told Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Goretzka is in an odd spot where important people at the club might like him, but his role for next season could be undefined. While he has shown no interest in leaving Bavaria to this point, the coaching hire — and who that manager prefers to play in the midfield — could have a major impact on the player’s decision to stay or go.

Song of the Week: “The Boys are Back in Town” by Thin Lizzy

In honor of Bayern Munich returning to the Allianz Arena to host Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, we’ll go with “The Boys are Back in Town” by Thin Lizzy.

Released in 1976 (gah, it’s as old as me!), this one still gets regular airplay in Philly. Incredibly, the band did not expect this one to be a hit, let alone still be in the rotation on classic rock stations almost 50 years later.

Truthfully, I still prefer “The Boys are Back” by Dropkick Murphys, but I already featured that tune a while back. Anyway, enjoy:

Entertainment Rundown

Curb Your Enthusiasm — Season 12, Episode 8

Larry David tossed another gem, so let’s dig in:

The “key toss” was a good and fitting start to Curb. It created conflict from the get-go and helped set up yet another dynamic ending.

Jeff giving Larry “power of attorney” over Susie had all the makings of typical Curb hijinks and it did pay off.

It was kind of weird seeing Richard Lewis since he has passed on, but the appearance by Steve Buscemi was a nice twist and, of course, Larry went full Larry with awkwardness. Lewis was always a great instrument for conflict with Larry.

“Is there a difference?” — Jeff asking about the Swedish and Swiss due to the Frick-and-Frack reference.

Larry’s retort to “possession is 9/10s of the law” was classic. Jeff and Susie eating Larry’s cheese was also terrific.

Leon’s “Mr. Peanut” crack was hilarious...it had me rolling.

Larry and Jeff ending up with eye bandages (Larry’s as a result of a toss from Conan O’Brien and Jeff’s as a result of Susie’s temper) was another great moment.

The tie it all together moment with Larry’s cheese still being in the back of the Mercedes when Lewis picked up his date was — again — classic Curb.

Rating: 4.00/5.00

In or out on Rangnick?

If the rumors regarding Ralf Rangnick are true regarding Bayern Munich’s potential interest in the Austria manager, it appears he will have one important backer — sporting director Christoph Freund (via @iMiaSanMia):

Ralf Rangnick is Bayern’s first alternative in the event Xabi Alonso decides against a move to Munich. Bayern expect Xabi Alonso to make a decision within the next four weeks. Rangnick and sporting director Christoph Freund have a very close connection; both know each other very well from their time together in Salzburg and appreciate each other a lot. It is still unclear, however, whether Rangnick would be available for the job after the Euros with Austria.

As we now know, Alonso is expected to stay with Bayer Leverkusen for at least another season. Will Freund get his wish to work with Rangnick?

Apparently not.

According to Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Rangnick could possibly already be out of the running:

Ralf Rangnick will NOT be Bayern’s new coach. Roberto De Zerbi remains in the running.

Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich is back in action and what better way to return from an international break than to dive right into a matchup against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Bayern Munich still has some belief in trying to win the Bundesliga, but even the players and coaches admit that it will take a lot of help from Bayer Leverkusen to make this a race down the stretch. For Borussia Dortmund, this is a chance to potentially stomp out any semblance of hope that Bayern Munich believes that it has.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show:

A look at where each team is in the table and why each club’s fanbase probably expected much more.

Some thoughts on the recent form of each team and a look back at the first meeting between the two teams this season.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s potential starting XI and why he should keep things the same.

A prediction on the match.

Predictions

When we last saw Bayern Munich, the team was ripping and rollicking through the competition in convincing fashion. After a couple of key injuries (Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer) and an international break, it remains to be seen if the Bavarians will still be as in sync as they were after the SV Darmstadt 98 victory.

All that said, this is Bayern Munich preparing to play against a Borussia Dortmund side that has been far more inconsistent and underachieving this season. Knowing that, let’s say that Bayern Munich will pick up right where it left off.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Other Bundesliga predictions include:

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1 SC Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Hoffenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Union Berlin

RB Leipzig 4-1 Mainz 05

Werder Bremen 1-2 VfL Wolfsburg

FC Augsburg 1-1 FC Köln

VfB Stuttgart 2-1 Heidenheim 1-1

VfL Bochum 1-1 SV Darmstadt 98

