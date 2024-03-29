EURO qualifiers begin! Germany releases 23-woman roster for April matches vs. Austria and Iceland

The next women’s European Championship will be held in Switzerland in July 2025, and qualifying kicks off in April. And Germany has now released its 23-woman roster for its April slate of games — at Austria on April 5th, and vs. Iceland on April 9th.

Four Bayern Munich players make the cut for head coach Horst Hrubesch: defender Giulia Gwinn, midfielder Sydney Lohmann, and forwards Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller. Also present is former Bayern star Lina Magull, who transferred to Inter Milan in January, and future Bayern No. 6 Lena Oberdorf, currently manning the position for VfL Wolfsburg.

The squad features a debutant in Bibiane Schulze Solano, a center-back for Athletic Bilbao. Full squad list below, courtesy of the @DFB_Frauen Twitter account:

Two major absentees, both from Wolfsburg: striker and captain Alexandra Popp and defender Marina Hegering.

“I wish Poppi and Marina a speedy recovery. The health of the players will always be the number one priority, without question,” Hrubesch said in comments captured by DFB.de. “For us, it’s now a case of accepting the situation and giving other players a chance to show what they can do. We want to keep up the momentum from qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris; we want to attack, and build on the performance against the Netherlands. I’m sure if we do that, we’ll get off to a successful start in European Championship qualifying.”

Germany is in UEFA League A, the top bracket for qualifying. The top two places in each League A group automatically qualify for the EUROs, while the bottom two will be seeded in a play-off. In addition to Austria and Iceland, Poland is the remaining team in Germany’s group, A4.

Full details on qualifying rules and other groups are at UEFA.com.

