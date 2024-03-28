Bayern Munich looking to pluck Ralf Rangnick from Austria as their coach

Most people thought that Bayern Munich is either going to be Xabi Alonso out of Bayer Leverkusen or Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi; the Bavarians had put the latter behind the former in terms of favorites to take the job. Now, there’s a new name in the fray: Austria coach Ralf Rangnick.

Kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) reports that it’s the 65-year-old German that the Rekordmeister will be approaching if Xabi Alonso, who’s expected to give an answer on his future in one month, says no. Christoph Freund knows him well from their time at RB Salzburg and could make a dynamic duo; it remains to be seen if the former Manchester United coach is available after the Euros.

Funny enough, people within Bayern are wary of De Zerbi’s purported language issues:

Roberto De Zerbi is considered an option, especially by Max Eberl. However, there are doubts within the club’s top hierarchy regarding the language [referring to language barriers]. Antonio Conte and José Mourinho have been ruled out. Neither Zinédine Zidane nor Julian Nagelsmann are an option either. – Kicker’s Georg Holzner as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Eberl just said that the manager doesn’t need to be able to speak German to work with the team, so this coming out of the offices is weird.