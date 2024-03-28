Manuel Neuer likely to miss Bayern Munich’s showdown against Borussia Dortmund

Manuel Neuer recently turned 38 and is showing no signs of slowing down. The GOATkeeper from Bayern Munich continues to push the bounds of his physical capabilities and has so far demonstrated that with proper care of oneself, playing well past the age of 40 is not a far shout. Then again, if you’re as injury prone as Neuer, you will miss important games. In his case, Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund:

Manuel Neuer is making progress and his recovery is going well. However, the goalkeeper is unlikely to play against Dortmund on Saturday so as not to take any risks. Neuer is to be given time to fully recover and be completely fit for the remaining games of this season. Sven Ulreich would start on Saturday, making his 9th league appearance of the season. Nevertheless, although the probability is not high as of now, Neuer is still keeping the door open for the BVB game. – Georg Holzner from Kicker as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Neuer picked up a knock while training with the German national football team and had to be sent back home to recover. On the Dortmund side of things, Ramy Bensebaini is out while Gregor Kobel is a doubt for the game (Ruhr Nachrichten BVB / @RNBVB)