Agent fires off scathing retort in standoff between Bayern Munich and Alphonso Davies

Earlier this month, Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl let it be known that the club had given Alphonso Davies its best-and-final offer. Then, reports emerged that Davies had a week to assess the club’s latest proposal and decide whether or not he wants to re-up or move on this summer.

Now, Davies’ agent, Nick Huoseh, has went on the offensive in response to his client being “attacked.”

”It’s unfair that Alphonso is now being attacked. We were close to an agreement a year ago. Then the entire club management was replaced. We didn’t hear anything for seven months. Although I tried during this time to contact the club myself,” Huoseh told Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “Now we are being given an ultimatum and are supposed to react within two weeks because the club is under pressure and took a long time to reposition itself in the management? That’s not fair.

“It’s a very important contract in Alphonso’s career and we’re supposed to make the decision without knowing who the coach will be next season or what the team looks like. That’s why we think it’s unfair to react to the ultimatum. We will decide how to proceed at the end of the season when there is more clarity.”

One aspect of the story that is unclear is what former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić offered Davies in the proposal a year ago — and why it took so long to finalize the deal.

There are, indeed, a lot of factors that could impact Davies’ decision, including who Bayern Munich hires as its next coach. However, with a difference in salary of €6 million to €7 million per year, there could be a lot more to work out than just waiting to see who the next manager will be.

Real Madrid is considered the frontrunner to land Davies if he leaves Bayern Munich, but Chelsea FC, Manchester City, and Liverpool FC have also been rumored to have interest in Davies as well.

BFW Analysis

Reports have already hit the media that Real Madrid will not pay anything close to what Bayern Munich would want for Davies. As such, the more Madrid would have to pay, the more impact it could have on Davies’ salary in Spain.

Madrid has also been rumored to be willing to wait a year for Davies and ink him for free in the summer of 2025. Is it possible that Huoseh will try to extend this out for another season in hopes of allowing Davies to hit free agency — and subsequently earn more money in the open market?

Stay tuned...this one looks far from over.

