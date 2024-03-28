Bayern interested in on-loan Dortmund player Ian Maatsen as potential replacement for Alphonso Davies

As the completion of the seemingly inevitable switch of Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid nears, Bayern seems to be ramping up efforts to find a replacement for the indefatigable left-back. And it seems yet another candidate has entered the fray. This time, it is Chelsea FC-owned player and Borussia Dortmund loanee Ian Maatsen who is being linked to Bayern.

It seems that these links are genuine. BILD and Florian Plettenberg via Sky Sports News, as captured by @iMiaSanMia here and here, have both gone to confirm rumors of Maatsen being on Bayern’s list of potential Davies replacements. BILD adds that “so far, there has been no contact between Bayern and the player’s representatives” and that “Maatsen, currently on loan at BVB, is open to staying in Dortmund, but his £35m (€41m) release clause is too expensive for the club.” Given that Maatsen seems to be enjoying life in the Bundesliga, if Dortmund cannot stump up the cash to permanently sign him, Bayern might have the chance to swoop in.

Is a price tag of €41m a fair one for a player with less than a full year of top flight football under his belt? In today’s market, it wouldn’t even be surprising anymore. It would look rather awkward, however, if Bayern end up signing Maatsen for more money than what the club would receive from their Canadian superstar.