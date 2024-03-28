 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: German no longer paramount as Bayern Munich’s coaching search zeroes in on Xabi Alonso, Roberto de Zerbi, Ralf Rangnick

Lingua franca is already the order of the day.

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly decided that they are unable to get Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen, Brighton & Hove Albion coach Roberto De Zerbi, or Austria boss Ralf Rangnick is the next best thing. Reportedly a factor: German speaking is no longer a requirement for the next Bayern coach.

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia), Max Eberl is broadening the search to international coaches who are available:

Max Eberl has made it clear that he’s also looking into international coaches who are currently on the market. German knowledge is not a requirement for the job. The argument is that Thomas Tuchel also gave most of his speeches to the players in English. In Bayern’s international dressing room, German is no longer a given [@cfbayern, @altobelli13]

Football Europa League Roma - Brighton and Hove Albion Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Bayern have already talked to De Zerbi about a potential job in Munich (Sport Bild’s Christian Falk / @cfbayern), but like many individuals contractually bound to their current club, De Zerbi is focused on finishing the season with Brighton. Therefore, he has not made contact with Bayern or FC Barcelona or anyone at the moment (Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg / @plettigoal).

