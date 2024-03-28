 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich and Leroy Sané preparing to negotiate a contract extension

No more second half of the season slumps, please.

By R.I.P. London Teams
SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich is incredibly busy these days, both on and off the pitch. From trying to cover ground in the Bundesliga and Champions League to looking for coaches, signing and extending players, the Bavarians are bustling with activity. In terms of contract extensions, Leroy Sané will be entering the final year of his current deal (currently running through to 2025). However, Bayern want to extend him:

Bayern and Leroy Sané are in exchange, and the player is open to a contract extension. Bayern are Sané’s first point of contact. Talks have not gone into much depth so far, therefore a final decision is expected to take some time. Nevertheless, Bayern would like to keep Sané in the future. The player has a good relationship with Uli Hoeneß.

– Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Sané fully deserves a contract extension…only if he were able to carry his Hinrunde form over into the Rückrunde. The past few seasons saw the former Manchester City and Schalke winger flame out after an impressive start to the campaign. He must get to that issue because there is a possibility that he will be sold if he keeps that up.

