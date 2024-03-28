Report: Door not closed on Timo Werner for German national team

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich coach and current German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann is keeping the door open for Tottenham Hotspur star Timo Werner to work his way on to the roster for Die Mannschaft.

Nagelsmann, who coached Werner at RB Leipzig, spoke to his former player before the roster dropped for the games against France and the Netherlands:

Julian Nagelsmann spoke to Timo Werner before the squad announcement for the last games to inform him of his decision not to call him up, but also to tell him that the door was not completely closed for the Euros. Nagelsmann, who has a close relationship with Werner, told the player that he can still make it for the tournament if he performs at Tottenham in the coming weeks. Werner’s last Germany call-up was in June 2023.

Werner has picked up his play in London and could be a good change-of-pace option for the German national team. With some wiggle room to make moves ahead of the EUROs, Nagelsmann will surely be looking closely at several players to evaluate whether or not he has his optimal mix.

