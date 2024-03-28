Bayern Munich Alumni: Robert Lewandowski fighting to stay at FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has had a bit of a turbulent period in the last year and a half. Forcing his way out of Bayern Munich, he landed at FC Barcelona with a point to prove. He has not exactly proven what it is as he was rather hit and miss for the most part of his time in Spain. The 35-year-old is the subject of multiple efforts by his Catalan employers doing anything to ship him out yet he still wants to continue with them:

Robert #Lewandowski, understand that he definitely wants to stay at @FCBarcelona in summer! He has no plans for a transfer at this stage …



➡️ But: There's still a lot of interest from Saudi Arabia and interesting clubs from Europe. Atlético is monitoring his situation.



Despite this, he has attracted suitors from the wealthy Saudi Pro League and some big-name European clubs (Atletico Madrid), so he’s still hot property even though he’s cooled off in recent times.

If the Pole were to make the move to Atleti, he must follow Luis Suarez’s footsteps and take a pay cut to get out of the financial mess that is Barcelona. The former Borussia Dortmund striker must decide whether he’s happy with his current situation or not, because a move to another club might be beneficial to him.