 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show is LIVE! Chuck breaks down Der Klassiker -- as Bayern Munich prepares to battle Borussia Dortmund! Check it out....NOW!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich Alumni: Robert Lewandowski fighting to stay at FC Barcelona

Staying put, and that’s that...

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski has had a bit of a turbulent period in the last year and a half. Forcing his way out of Bayern Munich, he landed at FC Barcelona with a point to prove. He has not exactly proven what it is as he was rather hit and miss for the most part of his time in Spain. The 35-year-old is the subject of multiple efforts by his Catalan employers doing anything to ship him out yet he still wants to continue with them:

Despite this, he has attracted suitors from the wealthy Saudi Pro League and some big-name European clubs (Atletico Madrid), so he’s still hot property even though he’s cooled off in recent times.

If the Pole were to make the move to Atleti, he must follow Luis Suarez’s footsteps and take a pay cut to get out of the financial mess that is Barcelona. The former Borussia Dortmund striker must decide whether he’s happy with his current situation or not, because a move to another club might be beneficial to him.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works