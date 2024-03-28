Julian Nagelsmann returning to Bayern Munich is “unrealistic”

Bayern Munich are in the process of searching for a manager to replace Thomas Tuchel when he leaves in a few months’ time. The person he replaced, Julian Nagelsmann, has since been picked up by the DFB to get Germany up and running in time for the Euros in the summer. There’s talk of the 36-year-old former Hoffenheim and Leipzig coach going back to Munich but it’s likely not gonna happen:

A return of Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern is considered unrealistic within the club. Even though the coach can imagine a comeback, Nagelsmann’s name has so far not been discussed among the candidates. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Nagelsmann is probably too busy managing Germany at the moment, so this is probably bottom on his priority list. There is a chance he will get extended if he performs well enough at the Euros; his current contract lasts until the end of that tournament. Right now, Bayern’s priority is Xabi Alonso or Roberto De Zerbi.