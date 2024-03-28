 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane completes part of team training; Manuel Neuer, Aleksandar Pavlović work out individually; Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané already back; Bouna Sarr rehabs; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is preparing for Der Klassiker.

FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

With the international break over, Bayern Munich wasted no time in getting its boys back on to the training ground.

With a few key players rehabbing from injuries, the next few days will be key to see who will be available for this weekend’s tilt against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

At the forefront of mostly everyone’s mind is Harry Kane, who returned early to Germany after visiting the English national team:

#FCBBVB -Preparations are underway: Kane partially integrated - Neuer & Pavlović train individually!

FCBayern.com offered this update as well:

FC Bayern’s preparations for the Bundesliga classic against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (6:30 p.m.) are in full swing! After some national players completed their last international matches on Tuesday, most of the team went to the training ground on Säbener Straße on Wednesday morning. Top scorer Harry Kane was able to complete part of the team training again. The attacker sustained an ankle injury in the Bundesliga game against SV Darmstadt 98 (5:2).

With Kane already participating in team training, that is a good sign for those hoping to see him this weekend.

Neuer also back on the pitch

While he was not in team training, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer did training individually:

FCBayern.com offered this update on Neuer and midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović:

Manuel Neuer, who is celebrating his 38th birthday this Wednesday, and Aleksandar Pavlović meanwhile completed an individual training session on the German record champions’ premises. Neuer tore a muscle fiber in his left adductor during training for the German national team. Pavlović had to cancel his participation in the international matches with the DFB team due to tonsillitis.

Pavlović seems to be shaking off that bout with tonsillitis:

#Pavlovic also ran a few laps for the first time after his tonsillitis.

No rest for Müller

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller was already back in training after playing last night vs. the Netherlands. Leroy Sané, who was in Frankfurt strictly as a spectator to watch that match due to his red card suspension, was also in training:

FCBayern.com provided this update on Müller:

Thomas Müller, who came on as a substitute in the German national team’s 2-1 win against the Netherlands on Tuesday evening, was also part of the team unit . The remaining national players will return to training later this week.

Sarr continues rehab

Bouna Sarr continued his work to rebound from a torn ACL:

⚪️ Parallel to team training, Bouna #Sarr continues his individual rehab.

